As fans waited at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad waiting for the IPL 2023 final to start, a shocking video surfaced online of a female spectator assaulting a police officer. The video, which has gone viral on social media, showed the woman pushing the cop around in the midst of the crowd inside the stadium. The police officer did not retaliate and walked away from the place. Rain played spoilsport in the IPL 2023, delaying proceedings. Is There A Reserve Day in IPL 2023 Final? Will CSK vs GT Summit Clash be Played on Monday In Case Rain Abandons Match on Sunday?.

Female Spectator Assaults Policeman

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)