Rishabh Pant was the only Indian to be named in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2022, in a squad dominated by Englishmen. The left-hander has been one of India's best players in the longest format of the game, scoring 680 runs in 12 innings. He also scored two hundreds and four fifties. Pant also hit 21 sixes in Test cricket. Harmanpreet Kaur Named Captain of ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year 2022; Smriti Mandhana, Renuka Singh Included.

Rishabh Pant named in ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2022:

The ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2022 is out 👀 Find out which players make the XI 📝 #ICCAwards — ICC (@ICC) January 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)