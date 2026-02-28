Pakistan’s decision to drop former captain Babar Azam for their must-win T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Sri Lanka has sparked a funny meme fest online. Babar has faced heavy criticism for his sluggish strike rate and poor returns throughout the tournament. The ruthless selection call immediately triggered a wave of viral memes across social media platforms. Fans humorously celebrated the exclusion, joking that Pakistan’s slim semi-final chances have miraculously increased without him anchoring the middle order. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

'Finally Caught'

Finally pakistan caught Babar Azam after 10 years:pic.twitter.com/pNcZF3tHZG — Geetha (@messii_472) February 28, 2026

Calculation Time

#PAKvsSL #SLvsPAK #T20WorldCup#T20WorldCup2026 For Pakistan ZIM ZIM ZIMBU Babar Azam has been kicked out of the team 😜😜😜 pic.twitter.com/UeDcmXZoib — Rana Vivek Singh Rajput🇮🇳 (@singhvivek60) February 28, 2026

'Chances Increased'

Pakistan dropped Babar Azam in must win 'intent' game 😂 Pakistan qualification chances increased now 😂 pic.twitter.com/7YLantr596 — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) February 28, 2026

Angry Fans Vacant Pakistan Streets

Scens from Pakistan as people are angry and for dropping Babar Azam. pic.twitter.com/OPYmAxyycE — Krish (@Krish_uf) February 28, 2026

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)