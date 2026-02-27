Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have officially launched their playing kit for the 2026 Indian Premier League season. The new design features a striking combination of red and blue stripes, marking a significant aesthetic shift from previous seasons. The promotional reveal featured high-profile new signings, including wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, South African international Aiden Markram, and veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami. Earlier in the week, LSG revealed its new franchise logo ahead of IPL 2026. Lucknow Super Giants Unveils Franchise New Logo Ahead of IPL 2026.

LSG Unveil New Jersey For IPL 2026

UP ki shaan seene par, trophy ka sapna aakhon mein... 🤩❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/rBAc4KO1VN — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) February 27, 2026

