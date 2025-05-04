Rishabh Pant, Sanjiv Goenka Memes Go Viral After Lucknow Super Giants Captain Departs for Cheap Score During PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Match

After Rishabh Pant's dismissal during the PBKS and LSG match in IPL 2025, funny memes and jokes about Pant and LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka went viral on social media.

Funny Memes on Sanjiv Goenka and Rishabh Pant. (Photo credits: X/@therdmeme)
Socially Team Latestly| May 04, 2025 10:43 PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant is having a horrible run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with the bat. The star batter was dismissed for 18 runs off 17 deliveries during the match against the Punjab Kings at the Himachal Pradesh Stadium in Dharamsala on May 4. The wicket incident happened during the fifth ball of the eighth over. Pant came down the track to play a lofted shot against Azmatullah Omarzai. However, the LSG captain sliced straight towards the sweeper cover region where Shashank Singh was standing. After his dismissal, funny memes and jokes on Rishabh Pant and LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka went viral on social media. Out of the Park! Shashank Singh Hammers Mayank Yadav for a Monstrous Six During PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Match in Dharamsala (Watch Video).

Sanjiv Goenka After Seeing Rishabh Pant

Sanjiv Goenka to Rishabh Pant

Oops

Hilarious

Oops

Rishabh Pant and Sanjiv Goenka Funny Meme

