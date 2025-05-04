Punjab Kings (PBKS) hard hitter Shashank Singh blasted a huge six against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star speedster Mayank Yadav during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala on May 4. The incident happened during the fourth ball of the 16th over. Mayank Yadav bowled a back-of-a-length delivery down leg. Shashank Singh smashed over the deep backward square-leg region for a monstrous six. The ball hit the roof of a building and went out of the park. Shashank Singh and Hardik Pandya Memes Go Viral After Former's Explosive Knock Keeps Shreyas Iyer Stranded On 97* During GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match.

New Ball Please!

Sent the ball to enjoy the view 🏔😍 Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh with an entertaining partnership tonight 💪 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/YuAePC273s#TATAIPL | #PBKSvLSG pic.twitter.com/9WqFWRd3zt — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)