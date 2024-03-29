Rajasthan Royals (RR) have registered the second straight win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Royals went on to defeat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 12 runs to win the second straight game of the season. DC won the toss and elected to bowl first on their away match. RR didn't start so great as they struggled to score runs in the initial phase of the game. Their innings picked off when Riyan Parag came in alongside Ravi Ashwin and they tried to build up a partnership. Under pressure, Riyan Parag came in with a fantastic half-century and even scored 25 runs off the last over which was bowled by Anrich Nortje which took RR's total to 185 runs at the loss of five wickets. Rajasthan Royals Defeat Delhi Capitals by 12 Runs, Register Their Second Win in IPL 2024.

Delhi Capitals started well while chasing as Mitchell Marsh took an early fight to the bowlers of RR. Things started becoming difficult for DC when Nandre Burger came in and took two consecutive wickets in the same over First, he clean-bowled Mitchell Marsh and then delivered a great delivery which was not properly judged by Ricky Bhui which got him out for a duck. David Warner and Rishabh Pant kept the fight on but Avesh Khan came in and stunned Warner by taking his wicket on 49. This resulted in Warner missing out on his half-century. Rishabh Pant went back to the dressing room next. This gave the advantage to the bowlers of RR. Sandeep Sharma and Avesh Khan did exceptional bowling in the death overs as they led RR to the victory over DC by 12 runs. Riyan Parag Wins Man of The Match Award in RR vs DC IPL 2024 Match.

RR vs DC Stat Highlights

# Rishabh Pant completed 100 IPL matches for Delhi Capitals

# Riyan Parag completed 100 T20 matches

# Riyan Parag scored his third IPL half-century

# Riyan Parag scored his highest-ever IPL score (84 runs)

# Anrich Nortje Conceived 25 runs off the last over

# Ravi Ashwin smashed three sixes for third time in an IPL innings

# Third highest sixes scored in an IPL match in Jaipur (17)

# David Warner fell short of his half-century by just one run

It was the ninth match of the IPL 2024 season and was won by the home team again. All the matches that happened till now have been won by the hosts in IPL 2024. DC tried to give a tough fight but fell short of 12 runs. And yet again DC's middle order was their weakest point in the game due to which they faced the defeat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2024 12:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).