Riyan Parag has been in terrific form in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 as he has now scored seven consecutive fifties in T20s which is a world record. Except for the first match, he has scored fifties in next six matches and the last one came in a winning cause against Bengal in the pre-quarterfinal of the competition. After completing his fifty, he celebrated in a very unique manner indicating how he has increased his level. Former Indian Cricketer Ashok Malhotra Apologises for 'Second-Class Citizens' Remark About Assam Players During Commentary in SMAT 2023.

Riyan Parag Comes Up With Unique Celebration After Scoring Record Seventh Consecutive T20 Half-Century

