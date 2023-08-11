La Liga is one of the most prominent football leagues in the world and there is a huge fanbase of the competition in India. Moroever, cricketers have shown their interest in Football. Ahead of the kick-start of the La Liga 2023-24 season on August 11, an event was organised in Mumbai and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma attended the same. This shows the veteran batter is also a football fanatic and follows the sport. La Liga 2023-24 Preview: Hot Weather and Financial Issues Factors As New Football Season Kicks Off in Spain

Rohit Sharma Attends La Liga Event in Mumbai Ahead of Spanish Football League’s 2023-24 Season

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)