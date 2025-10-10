Rohit Sharma is currently preparing for the upcoming tour of India in Australia. He has been removed as the ODI captain of India and is playing as a player only. Rohit has been working on his fitness and also on his batting as he is returning to competitive cricket after a long break. Amid this, a video went viral on social media, where Rohit was spotted hitting a massive six during practice and the ball going all the way to break his own Lamborghini. Fans were amazed to see the proceedings and the video went viral on social media. Why Rohit Sharma Was Removed As India’s ODI Captain Ahead of IND vs AUS 2025 ODI Series? Check Reason.

Rohit Sharma Breaks His Own Lamborghini As He Hits Massive Six

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

