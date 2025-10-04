Why was Rohit Sharma removed as India's ODI captain ahead of the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series? The 'Hitman' has been one of the most successful captains for the India National Cricket Team in ODIs, leading the Men in Blue to the 2023 ODI World Cup final and the ICC Champions Trophy title earlier this year. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) announced Shubman Gill as the Indian Cricket Team's new ODI captain and the youngster thus replaced Rohit Sharma as skipper in a second format, having succeeded the 'Hitman' as Test captain earlier this year. IND vs AUS 2025: Shubman Gill Crowned New Team India ODI Captain As Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return for Australia Tour.

Rohit Sharma's removal as India's ODI captain might come as a shock to many, given the fact that the 38-year-old's last assignment as skipper for India resulted in a title win--the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 triumph. It was a second ICC trophy for the Rohit Sharma-led India National Cricket Team within a year and the victory boosted his legacy as one of the finest captains India have ever had. 'End of An Era' Fans React After Rohit Sharma Is Replaced by Shubman Gill As Team India’s New ODI Captain Ahead of IND vs AUS ODI Series 2025.

Why Rohit Sharma Was Removed as India's ODI Captain? Check Reason

Rohit Sharma has attained a lot of success as ODI captain for the India National Cricket Team and many might have expected him to lead the Men in Blue in the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series Down Under. India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained the reason behind replacing Rohit Sharma with Shubman Gill as India's new ODI captain while speaking at a press conference.

"It’s practically impossible to have three captains across formats,” he said, adding, “With the next World Cup in 2027, we felt it was the right time to have a new captain. There aren’t too many ODIs in the next couple of years, and the new captain needs time and opportunities to build his team.”

