Rohit Sharma funny memes went viral on social media after the India national cricket team captain lost yet another toss, this time in the IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai on March 9. The 'Hitman' equalled Brian Lara for the record of losing most consecutive tosses in ODI history as he fell on the wrong side of the toss for a 12th straight time. This was also the 15th consecutive time that India lost the toss in ODIs. Fans shared funny memes to react to Rohit Sharma's poor luck at the toss in ODIs with New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner winning and opting to bat first. Rohit Sharma Ties Brian Lara in Unwanted Record As India Lose 15th Consecutive Toss in ODIs During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final.

Rohit Sharma at the Toss

'It Ain't Easy'

Rohit Sharma at every toss pic.twitter.com/lnUyEr1wfm — OlderBudwiser (@Prankmatic) March 9, 2025

'Match Hum Rakh Lete Hai'

Rohit sharma to Newzealand -Toss aap rakh lijiye -Match ham rakh lete hai#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/6ljc90x4fk — The cricket engineer (@Thecricketeng) March 9, 2025

Rohit Sharma at Every Toss

Hilarious!

'Toss Coin to Rohit Sharma'

Toss coin to Rohit Sharma pic.twitter.com/lpjd3tWe6P — Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) March 9, 2025

Indian Fans Right Now

If You Know, You Know!

Rohit Sharma after losing the toss for 483362829th time #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/77lyMOPD7d — Varad Ralegaonkar (@varad_artistic) March 9, 2025

Haha

Funny

India has lost their 15th consecutive toss in ODI cricket. #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/VcKfAog4Jd — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) March 9, 2025

Rohit Sharma at the toss So Far in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

