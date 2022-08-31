Rohit Sharma got dismissed by Ayush Shukla during India vs Hong Kong match in Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday, August 31. The Indian captain, who was looking good and was starting to play his shots, miscued a ball that hurried onto him. Shukla's delivery hit almost the bat's striker and Aizaz Khan took a simple catch. You can watch the video here.

Rohit Sharma Dismissed:

Ayush Shukla gets Rohit Sharma! What a moment for the 19-year-old. Rohit's worrisome form continues...#INDvHK #AsiaCup — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) August 31, 2022

