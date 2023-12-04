Rohit Sharma has returned to India after having a vacation with his family in London. The Indian cricket team captain was seen arriving at the airport with his daughter Samaira on his lap. His wife Ritika Sajdeh followed him as they made their way into a car. Rohit had earlier posted a picture of having a walk with his wife while on vacation. The Indian captain earlier opted out of the white-ball leg of India's tour of South Africa and will lead the side in the Tests against the Proteas. Rohit had a memorable ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with the bat in hand but it ended with a heartbreak as India lost the final to Australia. Sourav Ganguly Backs Rohit Sharma to Continue as Team India Captain Till ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Rohit Sharma Returns from Vacation

