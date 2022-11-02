Rohit Sharma did not have the best of outings against Bangladesh as he was dismissed for just two runs in the game. The Indian skipper struggled and was back in the pavilion after facing eight deliveries. Fans trolled the cricketer for his slow innings.

Poor Innings

Gorgeous gorgeous just 2 runs off 8 balls against Bangladesh, Ladies and Gentlemen NBDC pro Rohit Sharma for you 🔥🙈 #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/Z4NDZV6Nkw — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) November 2, 2022

Miles Ahead

Shame on those Rohit sharma fans who still compare Rohit sharma with Virat kohli, he is miles ahead in each term. — Vishal. (@SportyVishaI) November 2, 2022

Fraud?

Rohit Sharma is the biggest fraud in this World Cup . — SUPRVIRAT (@ishantraj51) November 2, 2022

Early Dinner?

rohit sharma in the dressing room after getting out early every timepic.twitter.com/usy9EpbhW1 — yash? (@dhoklachod) November 2, 2022

Mood

My conditions everytime Rohit Sharma fails this days – pic.twitter.com/MkzCUhjbPz — Aru★ (@Aru_Ro45) November 2, 2022

