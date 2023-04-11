After 24 innings and 2 years, Rohit Sharma has finally been able to score a half-century, that also at a solid strike rate, helping his team to register the first win of IPL 2023 by beating Delhi Capitals. Rohit Sharma criticised his own performance in the previous game and this time he took responsibility and set the platform of win for his team by striking likes of Anrich Nortje cleanly for maximums. He was also adjudged the man of the match.

Rohit Sharma Wins Man of the Match

