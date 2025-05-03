West Indies hard-hitter Romario Shepherd scripted history after he slammed a 14-ball half-century during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 3. The Caribbean power hitter unleashed carnage and hammered an unbeaten 53 runs, including four fours and six massive sixes. Shepherd's powerful knock guided RCB to post a monstrous 213/5. Shepherd also slammed the joint second-fastest in the IPL. Additionally, RCB's Romario's 14-ball fifty is the fastest half-century in IPL 2025. It was also the fastest fifty for the Bengaluru-based franchise in the tournament's history. After Shepherd's blistering knock, funny memes and jokes went viral on social media. Romario Shepherd Smashes Joint-Second Fastest Fifty in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat off 14 Balls During RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Romario Shepherd Carnage!

Romario Shepherd at Chinnaswamy Stadium Khaleel Ahmed Matheesha Pathirana never forgot this🤣🤡 #RCBvsCSKpic.twitter.com/BAfP4AQVbB — Kᴀᴍʀᴀɴ (@lazy_boy_k) May 3, 2025

Lol

Romario Shepherd against Khaleel Ahmed 💉😭 pic.twitter.com/OfXU79yWcE — 𝙆. (@kxone8) May 3, 2025

Hilarious

Romario Shepherd With CSK Bowlers

Romario Shepherd with CSK bowlers 😂 #RCBvsCSKpic.twitter.com/nF34Nrzivx — Sledged by Rajat (@Rajatified) May 3, 2025

RCB Fans Right Now

Romario Shepherd Inning 53 runs 14 balls 😭😭#RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/gfpYfMeGT1 — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) May 3, 2025

