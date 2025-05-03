Romario Shepherd etched his name in the history books as he smashed a 14-ball fifty during the RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 3. The West Indies star unleashed carnage at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium as he smashed 53* runs off just 14 balls, a knock that included four fours and six massive sixes. Romario Shepherd came in to bat when RCB were 157/5 and his knock powered RCB to 213/5. Romario Shepherd now jointly holds the record of scoring the second-fastest IPL fifty alongside KL Rahul and Pat Cummins, both of whom got to the half-century mark off 14 balls. Additionally, Romario Shepherd's unbeaten 14-ball fifty is the fastest of IPL 2025 so far. It was also the fastest fifty for RCB in IPL history. Virat Kohli Scripts Record of Scoring Most Runs by a Player Against a Single Team in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Romario Shepherd Smashes Joint-Second Fastest IPL Fifty

second fastest 50 and that too under pressure, INSANE WORK ROMARIO. pic.twitter.com/wluE5vp7Yg — kia. (@jyozy0) May 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)