Rovman Powell scored his maiden IPL fifty during Delhi Capitals' clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 on Thursday, May 5. The West Indian hit five sixes to get to his half-century off 30 balls.

A SIX to bring up his first DC fifty style 💙 An unrelenting assault from Powell today 🔥🔥#DCvSRH — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)