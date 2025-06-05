The Australia National Cricket Team players have hit the ground running, beginning their preparation for the SA vs AUS ICC WTC (World Test Championship) 2023-25 final against South Africa, which is slated to take place on June 11. The iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London will host the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2023-25 final and Australia will have the opportunity to successfully defend the title they had won two years ago. South Africa on the other hand, would be chasing WTC glory for the first time. In a video shared by the ICC, the Australia National Cricket Team players, the likes of which include Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, were seen working hard in the nets. SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2023-25 Final: Squads, Venue, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About World Test Championship Summit Clash.

Australia Start Training Ahead of ICC WTC 2023-25 Final

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

