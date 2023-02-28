Sachin Tendulkar, Indian cricketing legend and his wife met American Philanthropist Bill Gates on Tuesday, February 28 and posed together for a photo. Sachin shared the frame on his Instagram account along with a message. The former cricketer said we are all students for life and admitted it was a wonderful opportunity to gain perspectives on philanthropy as the work of Sachin Tendulkar Foundation is based on that. He also thanked Bill for his insights.

Sachin Tendulkar and Wife Anjali Tendulkar Meet Bill Gates

