Sachin Tendulkar on Monday, condoled the death of noted historian Babasaheb Purandare, who breathed his last at 99 years of age. Taking to Twitter, the legendary Indian cricketer wrote a tweet which translates to English as, "Hundreds of salutations to Babasaheb Purandare who kept the flame of historical glory of Shivaji Maharaj alive. A heartfelt tribute."

See His Tweet Below:

