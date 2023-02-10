Sachin Tendulkar lauded standout performances from Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in the ongoing India vs Australia 1st Test but with a filmy twist, with the Indian legend using a reference from the famous movie, 'RRR'. All three players, whose names start with 'R', have done well so far. While Jadeja and Ashwin took eight wickets between them to restrict Australia to just 177, Sharma struck a memorable hundred, which was his first as Test captain. Taking to social media, Sachin wrote, "The trio of Rohit, Ravindra & Ravichandran have helped India get ahead in this Test. @ImRo45 has led from the front with his 100 while @ashwinravi99 & @imjadeja have got us important breakthroughs." Rohit Sharma Becomes First-Ever Indian Captain to Score Centuries in All Formats, Achieves Feat on Day 2 of IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023.

Sachin Tendulkar Hails Team India's 'RRR' Trio

𝐑𝐑𝐑 💥 🔥 The trio of Rohit, Ravindra & Ravichandran have helped India get ahead in this Test.@ImRo45 has led from the front with his 100 while @ashwinravi99 & @imjadeja have got us important breakthroughs.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/JTipYmxpKt — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 10, 2023

