Rohit Sharma became the first-ever Indian captain to score a hundred in all formats of the game, achieving this terrific feat while batting during the India vs Australia 1st Test 2023 on Friday, February 10. The Indian skipper looked very good while batting both against pace and spin and has got to the three-figure mark for the ninth time in Test cricket. Ravi Ashwin Becomes Second Indian Bowler After Anil Kumble to Complete 450 Test Wickets, Achieves Feat IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023.

Rohit Sharma First Indian Captain to Score Hundreds in All Formats

Supreme innings and what a way to get to his hundred. Rohit Sharma becomes the first Indian captain (third overall) to hit a century in all formats. Converts his first Test innings at home against Australia to a ton. — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) February 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)