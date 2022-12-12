Sachin Tendulkar came up with a witty message to wish Rajnikanth on the latter's 72nd birthday. The former India legendary cricketer picked out some memorable names whose characters were played by Rajnikanth on screen and shared a picture with him to wish him on his special day. "A very happy birthday to the one & only @rajinikanth sir! Wishing you a happy & healthy year ahead," he wrote. Rajinikanth Turns 72: Fans Gather Outside Thalaiva's Chennai Home to Celebrate Superstar's Birthday

Sachin Tendulkar's Witty Birthday Message for Rajnikanth:

'Chitti' ho ya ho 'Sivaji: The Boss', 'Hum' unke fan hain jo acting ke hain sacche 'Thalapathi'. A very happy birthday to the one & only @rajinikanth sir! Wishing you a happy & healthy year ahead. pic.twitter.com/BLcVdt6LqV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2022

