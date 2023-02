Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is known as a very big dog lover. Now taking to Instagram, the Master Blaster shared a video of him playing with his two pet dogs. The caption of the post says, "A house isn’t a home without these two!"

Sachin Tendulkar Playing With His Pet Dogs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)