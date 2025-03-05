Sachin Tendulkar has played in many stadiums around the world in his long and decorated career. Interestingly the star batter still remembers every little bit about the most of those venues. India’s Master Blaster – Sachin Tendulkar will be in action in Vadodara as India masters face Australia masters in the IML 2025 league match. Sachin recalled few memories of the venue as he played in a Ranji match for Mumbai there when he was 14-years-old. Passionate cricketer posted a video sharing some ‘sweet’ memories and wrote, ‘Different Journey, Same Love For Cricket. Check out the video below. Sachin Tendulkar Receives Surprise from India Masters Teammates, Master Blaster Cuts Cake on 15th Anniversary of Historic Double-Hundred in ODIs (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Sharing Memories of Vadodara stadium

First came here as a 14-year-old with the Mumbai Ranji team… now back in Vadodara for the IML! Different journey, same love for cricket! 💙🏏 pic.twitter.com/ln72DkvqrV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 5, 2025

