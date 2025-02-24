Great Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh organised a special celebration for legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar after the conclusion of the International Masters League (IML) 2025 match between India Masters and Sri Lanka Masters. Tendulkar cut a special cake to mark the 15 years since the legendary cricketer became the first player in the world to hit a double century in ODI cricket. Sachin Tendulkar achieved this historic milestone during an ODI match against South Africa in 2010. Tendulkar remained unbeaten on 200 runs. Tendulkar shared a video on social media where he celebrated with his fellow India Masters teammates to honour this prestigious milestone. 'Sasur Ji Ka Copy Paste' Fans React As ICC Compares Sachin Tendulkar and Shubman Gill's Straight Drives After Youngster's Shot Against Shaheen Afridi During IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025.

Sachin Tendulkar Cuts Cake

Nice surprise filled with dher sara pyaar! ❤️ Thank you Team. pic.twitter.com/ovwQXfXVNX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 24, 2025

