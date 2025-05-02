Sai Sudharsan achieved a significant milestone in his career. The rising sensation became the fastest Indian batter to reach the landmark of 2000 runs in T20 cricket. The stylish cricketer achieved this feat during the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 2. Sudharshan shattered Sachin Tendulkar's iconic record to reach the milestone. Sudharshan achieved this feat in his 54th innings, whereas Tendulkar reached the feat in his 59th innings. The left-handed batter is also the second fastest player to reach the milestone. Ahead of him is former Australian cricketer Shaun Marsh, who reached the 2000-run landmark in 53 innings. Sudharsan also scripted during the GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match. He became the fastest batter to reach the 1500-run landmark.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Scorecard: Check Gt vs SRH Live Score of IPL 2025 Match Online.

Sai Sudharsan Becomes Fastest Indian Batter To Reach 2000 Runs in T20s

Sai Sudharsan becomes the fastest Indian batter to reach 2000 T20 runs in only 54 innings, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar (59). Only Shaun Marsh has reached the mark quicker (53 innings).#IPL2025#GTvSRH — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) May 2, 2025

Fastest to 1500 Runs!

𝗨𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗶 🙅‍♂ Fastest to 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ #TATAIPL runs ✅ Sai Sudharsan goes back after a breathtaking 48(23) 👏 Updates ▶ https://t.co/u5fH4jQrSI#GTvSRH pic.twitter.com/kAOaK1eq3L — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)