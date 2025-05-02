Gujarat Titans are hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad in the crucial Indian Premier League 2025 match. The GT vs SRH IPL 2025 game is being held at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Shubman Gill-led GT are coming into this contest after suffering a defeat against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins' Sunrisers thrashed Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, fans who are eager to check the GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match scorecard can scroll down below. GT vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Scorecard

