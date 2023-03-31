Sai Sudharsan has become Gujarat Titans' first Impact Player in IPL, as he replaced the injured Kane Williamson during their first match against Chennai Super Kings on March 31, Wednesday. The left-hander was subbed on to this game as he came out to bat at number three after Wriddhiman Saha's dismissal. Williamson injured himself while attempting to save a six during the first innings. The Tamil Nadu player featured for the IPL champions last year as well. Tushar Deshpande Becomes First Impact Player of IPL, Replaces Ambati Rayudu During Innings Break of GT vs CSK Match.

Sai Sudharsan Replaces Kane Williamson as GT's Impact Player

