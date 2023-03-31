The impact player rule finally comes during play in the IPL 2023 as CSK make their first sub replacing Ambati Rayudu with Tushar Deshpande. CSK fielded their team with a bowler short as they were batting first to add batting depth and now they bring in another bowler to open up their options. Tushar is an experienced bowler in the domestic circuit and knows how to take wickets with a little help on offer.

Tushar Deshpande Becomes First Impact Player of IPL

