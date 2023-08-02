Fan catches are always special during cricket matches and one such fan almost pulled off a good grab, had it not been for his foam hand that he was wearing. Instead, the ball punctured a hole into the foam hand after it was struck powerfully. This happened during the Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave match where Sam Hain clipped a ball on the leg-side for a maximum. The fan, sitting close to the boundary, stretched out his foam hand which was later left with a hole after being struck by the ball. He then showed the hole in the foam hand to other fans seated around him. Smriti Mandhana Scores Her First Half-Century in The Hundred 2023, Achieves Feat During TRE-W vs SOU-W Clash.

Watch Video Here

Always tough to take a crowd catch with foam hands on 🤣 A great effort from this fan 👏#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/HqS8kb8jnW — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)