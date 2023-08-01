Smriti Mandhana has suffered from a long term off-form in T20s since her stint in the T20 World Cup. She didn't have a great WPL 2023 and was struggling to find rhythm during India's tour of Bangladesh. Finally she finds some runs under her belt as he scores a half-century in the opening clash of the Women's Hundred 2023 for the Southern Brave against the Trent Rockets. She scored 55 runs in just 36 balls.

Smriti Mandhana Scores Her First Half-Century in The Hundred 2023

Smriti Mandhana brings up her first fifty of #TheHundred 2023 for Southern Brave with a short-arm-pulled four off Kristie Gordon, off 32balls, vs Trent Rockets, who will have Harmanpreet Kaur batting for them soon And here’s my interview with Mandhana 👀👉https://t.co/uA6zehRrG4 pic.twitter.com/a2OT71lvaX — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) August 1, 2023

