Widely regarded as an economical bowler, Sandeep Sharma suffered a rare blip during the ongoing Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 encounter, where the pacer bowled an 11-ball over, which attained the bowler an unwanted record. Sharma, bowling the last over of the first innings, bowled 11 balls, which drew him level with the likes of Tushar Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur, who hold the record of bowling the most balls in a single IPL over. Sharma gave away 19 runs, out of which four came off extras, while other deliveries were taken for runs by Tristan Stubbs. Watch Shimron Hetmyer’s Well-Judged Catch Dismiss KL Rahul for 38 During DC vs RR IPL 2025 Match in Delhi.

Sandeep Sharma Equals Unwanted IPL Record

Most balls bowled in an Over (IPL) 11 - Tushar Deshpande (v LSG, 2023) 11 - Mohammed Siraj (v MI, 2023) 11 - Shardul Thakur (v KKR, 2025) 11 - Sandeep Sharma (v DC, Today)*#DCvsRR pic.twitter.com/avepzVnRbO — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) April 16, 2025

