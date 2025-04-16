Delhi Capitals (DC) veteran batter KL Rahul played a gritty knock of 38 runs against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday. Rahul was dismissed after Shimron Hetmyer took a superb catch. The wicket incident happened during the fourth ball of the 13th over. Speedster Jofra Archer bowled a short delivery on the middle stump. KL Rahul pulled it straight and flat towards Shimron Hetmyer, who was standing at the deep midwicket. Hetmyer got his fingertips under the ball and completed a fine catch to dismiss the Delhi batter. KL Rahul Exhibits Brute Strength, Hits Tushar Deshpande for a Big Six Straight Over His Head During DC vs RR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Shimron Hetmyer’s Well-Judged Catch Dismiss KL Rahul

