Currently enjoying a rich-form with the bat in domestic cricket, Sarfaraz Khan showcased his skills during the Hyderabad vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy 2025-26 match, scoring a 120-ball hundred at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Khan's blistering hundred included nine fours and four sixes, and reached his half-century in merely 65 balls. This was Khan's 17th First-Class ton, and his first in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season for Mumbai. Coming in for Mumbai on 82 for 3, Khan managed to stabilise the innings alongwith captain Siddesh Lad, adding over 150 runs for the fourth wicket. Sarfaraz Khan Sets New Indian Record with Fastest List-A Fifty, Achieves Feat During Punjab vs Mumbai VHT 2025-26 Match.

Sarfaraz Khan Hits Another Ton

