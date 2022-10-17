Scotland pulled off a massive upset as they defeated two-time champions West Indies by 42 runs in the T20 World Cup 2022 Group B encounter. Richie Berrington's team have given them a great chance of making it to the Super 12s with this win as they go to the top of the Group.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)