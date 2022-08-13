Scotland will take on USA in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 today, August 13. The match has a tentative start time of 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). There will be no live telecast of the clash in India unfortunately. But the cricket fans can catch the live action of the match on FanCode in India.

Scotland vs USA Live Streaming Details:

Scotland won toss here this morning and chosen to BOWL first on a slightly green wicket in Aberdeen Live TV coverage on @WillowTV and https://t.co/R2cisMfdEh with the start in a little over 30 minutes from now#WeAreUSACricket🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/0ZxGxCNOmq — USA Cricket (@usacricket) August 13, 2022

