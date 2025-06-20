The sixth fixture in the ongoing Tri-Nation series 2025 will see host Scotland facing Nepal on June 20. The SCO vs NEP match is scheduled to be played at the Titwood in Glasgow. The SCO vs NEP clash will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The much-awaited clash is set to be hosted at the Titwood, Glasgow. Unfortunately, the Scotland vs Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2025 match will have no live telecast viewing options due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Fans can, however, have live streaming viewing options for the T20I Tri-Series 2025 match on the FanCode app and website, after buying a match pass worth 25 INR. Netherlands Beat Nepal in Third Super Over After Tri-Series Match Ends in A Tie.

SCO vs NEP Match Details

⚔️ 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗚𝗹𝗮𝘀𝗴𝗼𝘄!#Rhinos gear up one last time to face Scotland at 7:45 PM 🇳🇵#NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/bDsITAq7iq — CAN (@CricketNep) June 20, 2025

