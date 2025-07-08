Scotland will resume their journey in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2025 will visit Netherlands aiming a place in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, on Tuesday, July 08. The Scotland vs Netherlands ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier match is set to be played at the Sportpark Westvliet, The Hague and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans will have no live telecast viewing options for the Scotland vs Netherlands ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2025 match due to lack of a broadcast partner. Fans can find online viewing options of SCO vs NED ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2025 match being streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website. But, will need to buy a pass to watch the Scotland vs Netherlands T20 match. Zimbabwe Pacer Kundai Matigimu Fined 15 Percent of Match Fee for ICC Code of Conduct Breach During Second Test Against South Africa.

Scotland vs Netherlands ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

