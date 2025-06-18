After a round off in the opening game, Scotland will once again host Netherlands in the fourth match of the tri-series, on Wednesday, June 18. The SCO vs NED 2025 T20I tri-series match 2025 match is set to be played at the Titwood, Glasgow and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans will have no live telecast viewing options for the Scotland vs Netherlands T20I tri-series match 2025 due to lack of a broadcast partner. Fans can find online viewing options of SCO vs NED 2025 T20I tri-series match being streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website. But, will need to buy a pass to watch the Scotland vs Netherlands T20 match. Netherlands Becomes Second Team After India To Register Win Following Multiple Super Overs in Men’s T20Is, Achieves Feat After Defeating Nepal.

Scotland vs Netherlands T20I Tri-Series Match 2025 Free Live Streaming Online

Straight back to it against the Netherlands 👊 🎟️ Tickets are available on the gate from 2pm! 📺 Watch on https://t.co/Sqv51GTWrP! pic.twitter.com/jBjyQNw7at — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) June 18, 2025

