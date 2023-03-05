Delhi Capitals gets off to a great start in the WPL 2023 as they bag a big win in the first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore by a margin of 60 runs. RCB-W captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and put DC-W to bat first. DC-W openers Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning took apart the RCB-W bowlers and put up a century stand. Marizanne Kapp and Jemimah Rodrigues finished well for DC-W taking them to a mammoth total of 223. RCB-W counter-attacked during the start of the chase with Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine but couldn't sustain the attack and suffered a mini collapse. Tara Norris starred with the balls picking up a fifer and broke the backbone of the RCB-W team. Heather Knight and Megan Schutt played some shots at the end but the mountain was too high to climb.

DC-W Bag A Big Victory Against RCB-W

