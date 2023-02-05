Pakistani quick Shaheen Shah Afridi recently had his wedding ceremony with Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha Afridi. The couple shared frames in traditional attires and looked gorgeous together. Amidst this, Shaheen expresses disappointment as their privacy was hurt by certain social media leaks well before the couple shared their frames from the wedding together. The couple had seemingly asked the guests to be a part of an 'unplugged ceremony' by turning off their phones but unfortunately, that didn't happen.

Shaheen Afridi Wedding Photos Leaked

It's very disappointing that despite many and repeated requests, our privacy was hurt and people kept on sharing it further without any guilt. I would like to humbly request everyone again to kindly coordinate with us and not try to spoil our memorable big day. — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) February 4, 2023

