Babar Azam did not have a very good time on the field on his T20I comeback as he dropped an easy catch that could have dismissed George Linde during the PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025, being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 28. This incident happened in the 17th over of the innings when George Linde attempted a big shot but did not hit the ball with the middle of the bat. The ball went towards the long-on fence and Babar Azam got in a good position to complete the catch. But unfortunately for the Pakistan National Cricket Team, he spilt the chance and to make matters worse, the ball ended up hitting the boundary cushion. Babar Azam's catch drop led to the fourth boundary of the over. Pakistan Squad Announced: Babar Azam, Naseem Shah Return As PCB Name Teams for White-Ball Series.

Watch Babar Azam's Catch Drop Video:

