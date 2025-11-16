Pakistan secured a 3-0 whitewash over Sri Lanka with a dominant victory in the PAK vs 3rd ODI 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Sunday, November 16. Batting first, the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team came up with a forgettable effort, being bowled out for just 211 runs in 45.2 overs. Sadeera Samarawickrama was he best batter for Sri Lanka with 48 runs off 65 balls, while there were contributions from Kusal Mendis (34) and Pavan Rathnayake (32). For Pakistan, Mohammad Wasim led a stellar bowling effort with three wickets (3/47) while Haris Rauf (2/38) and Faisal Akram (2/42) were also amongst the wicket-takers. In response, the Pakistan National Cricket Team got past the finish line in 44.4 overs. Fakhar Zaman scored 55 while Mohammad Rizwan was unbeaten on 61. Hussain Talat also scored an unbeaten 42. Jeffrey Vandersay was the best Sri Lanka bowler with figures of 3/42. Babar Azam Wicket Video: Watch Jeffrey Vandersay Castle Pakistan's Star Batter During PAK vs SL 3rd ODI 2025.

