Rohit Sharma scripted a new record of hitting the most sixes in ODI cricket history, achieving the feat during the IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025 in Ranchi on Sunday, November 30. The 'Hitman', who has been in terrific form in ODI cricket and is also the no 1 ranked batter in the format, hit a record 352nd six in ODIs. And with that, he went past Pakistan great Shahid Afridi, who had struck a total of 351 sixes in his ODI career. Fascinatingly, Rohit Sharma achieved the feat in 269 innings, which is 100 innings less than in which Shahid Afridi had attained the mark. Rohit Sharma Reclaims No 1 Spot in Latest ICC ODI Rankings Ahead of IND vs SA 2025 ODI Series.

Rohit Sharma Scripts Record of Most Sixes in ODI Cricket

🚨 Record Alert 🚨 Rohit Sharma now holds the record for most sixes in ODI cricket history! 🙌 TAKE. A. BOW 🙇‍♂️ Updates ▶️ https://t.co/MdXtGgRkPo#TeamIndia | #INDvSA | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/apcmS1UACG — BCCI (@BCCI) November 30, 2025

