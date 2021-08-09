When Adam Zampa trapped Shakib Al Hasan for LBW (leg before wicket) in the fifth T20I between Bangladesh and Australia it was for the first time that the left-handed batsman was trapped in front of the wickets in T20Is. For nearly 15 years Shakib was never dismissed lbw in T20 internationals. You can check BAN vs AUS 5th T20I live streaming details here.

Shakib Al Hasan made his T20I debut in 2006. For nearly 15 years he wasn't out LBW. We talked about this fact on TV and few minutes later he got out LBW for the first time in his career. #StatsJinx pic.twitter.com/MrhlUZBT5f — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)