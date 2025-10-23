Australia secured a second consecutive win in the three-match ODI series against India and with it they clinched a 2-0 unassailable lead in the series. In the second ODI at Adelaide, they defeated India by two wickets. Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. India started poorly once again with Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli departing quickly. Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer stitched a good partnership, but after they departed, India struggled to put on another partnership and could score 264/9. Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers with a four-wicket haul. Chasing it, Australia stayed ahead of the rate with important contributions from Matthew Short, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Owen and Cooper Connolly. Short and Connolly scored half-century and the latter made sure to drive Australia home. India will fight for respect in the third and the final ODI. Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Leave For London After Duck in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 to Attend Son Akaay's Parent-Teacher Meeting? Here's the Truth.

Australia Defeat India by Two Wickets in 2nd ODI 2025

#TeamIndia with a spirited performance but it’s Australia who win the 2️⃣nd ODI by 2 wickets. They take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/aB0YqSCClq#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/dNjwbXIsXU — BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)