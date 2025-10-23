The India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2025 match is being played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The match is set to start on Thursday, October 23, from 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Hosts Australia national cricket team have won the first match of the three-match ODI series, so Team India need to take this one as a do-or-die. Mitchell Marsh has won the toss and elected to bowl first. Alex Carey and Adam Zampa have joined the Aussie playing XI. Shubman Gill's Team India remain unchanged. Will It Rain in Adelaide During IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025? Check Live Weather Forecast.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 Toss Report

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025- India's Playing XI

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025- Australia's Playing XI

